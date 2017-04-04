IPL 2017: Kevin Pietersen, Michael Clarke join commentary team

Michael Clarke, Kevin Pietersen and Darren Ganga will be joining regulars like Sunil Gavaskar and Ravi Shastri in the commentary box. (Source: File) Michael Clarke, Kevin Pietersen and Darren Ganga will be joining regulars like Sunil Gavaskar and Ravi Shastri in the commentary box. (Source: File)

The list of commentators for the upcoming tenth edition of the India Premier League has been released. While regulars such as Ravi Shastri, Sunil Gavaskar, Sanjay Manjrekar, Isa Guha and so are set to return, a few new comers have also made the list. Micheal Clarke and Darren Ganga are two of them.

“I have been a part of this tournament as a player and this year I am eager to get behind the microphone and have some fun,” said Clarke, “Love this place, love the tournament and it is great to be a part of this commentary team.” Clarke was also part of the commentary team for the recently concluded India – Australia Test series.

Kevin Pietersen will be joining Clarke and the others in the commentary box. This will be the first time Pietersen will be associated with the tournament solely as a commentator. “It’s always great to be in India and playing in or commentating on all of the explosive action that personifies the IPL,” he said, “Coming back this time as a commentator is going to be an experience I will cherish for a long time. I always look forward to this tournament, but in my new role as commentator, I’m looking forward to it even more. I am sure my fellow commentators and I are going to have an absolute blast, calling all the action live as it unfolds to the hundreds of millions of IPL fans.”

Here is a complete list of the commentary team:

Sanjay Manjrekar

Scott Styris

Ravi Shastri

Pommie Mbangwa

Sunil Gavaskar

Simon Doull

L Siva

Anjum Chopra

D Morrison

Isa Guha

Michael Hussey

Lisa Sthalekar

Matthew Hayden

Melanie Jones

Micheal Clarke

Murali Kartik

Brett Lee

Kevin Pietersen

Brendon Julien

Daren Ganga

