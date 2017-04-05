Latest News

IPL 2017: Jos Buttler, Parthiv Patel engage in Twitter banter over wicket-keeping

This funny banter between Parthiv and Butler will surely leave fans in a split

Just a day before the IPL, Mumbai Indian teammates – Parthiv Patel and Jos Buttler decided to engage in some banter. Aggresive England batsman Jos Buttler and India’s evergreen keeper-batsman Parthiv Patel have been team-mates at MI for a few years now. Recently they shared a video on social media where one could see the two players involved in a wicket-keeping drill.

While Buttler was trying to hit the deliveries being thrown at him with the edge of his bat, Parthiv was giving it his all to try and grasp the ball behind the stump.

Reacting to the video on twitter, Buttler said,”@parthiv9 appealing for everything as usual,”

However quite unexpectedly Parthiv Patel reacted to Buttler’s dig, and went on to say, “And u were keep hitting the edge of the bat as usual.”

This funny banter between Parthiv and Buttler will surely leave fans in a split. But what is good to see is the healthy relationship that the players in different teams are enjoying despite playing an aggressive brand of cricket.

