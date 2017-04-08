IPL 2017: It was Gautam Gambhir’s idea to promote Chris Lynn as opener, says Suryakumar Yadav

KKR won the match by 10 wickets. (Source: BCCI) KKR won the match by 10 wickets. (Source: BCCI)

Kolkata Knight Riders’ vice-captain Suryakumar Yadav said that skipper Gautam Gambhir had a big role in promoting Chris Lynn up the order after waatching his meaty blows during team’s training session at the Eden Gardens.

“From the time Chis Lynn joined the KKR camp in Kolkata, the skipper told him that he will be opening the innings. So it wasn’t an instinctive decision but a pre-planned move,” Surya told mediapersons after the match.

Any team targets a solid start to the tournament and it was no different for the KKR.

“It was a big total as both sides playing first match of the tournament and 183 wan’t an easy target on any wicket”, he said.

Surya said that Sunil Narine and Kuldeep Yadav needed to be played as they bring in different varieties.

“Spinners are our strength. Both our spinners (Kuldeep Yadav and Sunil Narine) are very good spinners and keeping anyone out of the game would not be a good for their confidence.”

