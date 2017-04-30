IPL 2017: It has been a roller coaster ride for Kings XI Punjab, says Preity Zinta

Preity Zinta said when IPL started the whole idea was that apart from churning out talent. (Source: instagram) Preity Zinta said when IPL started the whole idea was that apart from churning out talent. (Source: instagram)

Kings XI Punjab team co-owner Preity Zinta expressed his happiness at Indian Premier League becoming a global brand, which has had a positive impact on Indian cricket and other sports as well.

“Well, it has been a roller coaster ride. Hope that it’s going to be a good year for us, Let’s cross our fingers. But it’s been an unbelievable journey also. From how the IPL started and where it has reached today, it has become a global brand,” Zinta told PTI here.

Zinta said that one should thank Lalit Modi for being a game-changer of sorts presenting IPL to the people of India.

“We definitely need to acknowledge and thank Lalit Modi because it was truly him, he has been a maverick to actually think about it and take IPL to where it was and single handedly in some ways. Whenever we (as owners) had any issue or any problem we would go to him and he would solve in five minutes, which was incredible.”

She said when IPL started the whole idea was that apart from churning out talent, it entertains everyone from women to children from, grandmother to grandfather entire family should watch it.

“Ten years later, everybody watches it, so it’s incredible. Younger domestic talent has come up and has become so much confident playing along side the international players. This has had positive impact on the performance of the Indian team also,” she said.

Zinta said with the success of IPL, the mindset of the parents towards sports in general has undergone paradigm change.

“Earlier, everyone would push their children to become doctors or engineers, but sports as a career is being taken up by many now,” she said.

“I have seen players coming from humble backgrounds playing in the IPL and achieving success. The way IPL has changed people’s lives, the way it has changed sports in India and outlook towards sports, outlook of parents, has been incredible. That way IPL has been a game changer,” Zinta added.

Speaking about Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives by Kings XI Punjab, Zinta said:”Our last CSR initiative was building toilets in schools for girls. Our next CSR initiative is going to be on women’s safety.”

