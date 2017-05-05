IPL 2017: It has been a disappointing season for Gujarat Lions, says Dinesh Karthik

Dinesh Karthik said that Gujarat Lions was not good enough to qualify for the play offs. (Source: PTI) Dinesh Karthik said that Gujarat Lions was not good enough to qualify for the play offs. (Source: PTI)

Dinesh Karthik’s 65 was not good enough to save Gujarat Lions from crashing from IPL 2017 as they lost to Delhi Daredevils by 7 wicketes on Thursday. (Results | Fixtures | Points Table)

Calling the IPL 10 season disappointing, the wicketkeeper hoped that they would return as better players next year.

Gujarat Lions, who set a target of 209, came crashing when Delhi’s Rishabh Pant and Sanju Samson created the second best partnership of IPL at 143.

Karthik gave credit to Delhi, saying that there is no doubt that the opposite team played really well. He said, “Ya I think the first half belonged to us but the second half was totally to Delhi. Credit to them, I think they played really well in the second half, there is no doubt about it.”

“I don’t think there is much due. I think it was good skill levels shown by their batsmen, I think they were hitting boundaries at will, making the ground look much smaller than what it is and that’s what has been the story of our season so far. ”

Karthik said they expected to get off to a flying start with Dwayne Smith batting up the order, but it did not materialise. “We wanted to bat Smith up the order. He is very comfortable up the order and we thought we would get off to a flying start. It didn’t happen really.”

The 31-year old wicketkeeper said that Gujarat was just not good enough to qualify for the play offs. “It has been an absolutely disappointing season to say the least. We’ve just not turned up to the party and we are just not good enough to qualify for the play offs, as simple as that,” he said.

“There are games where we lacked in batting and a lot of games in bowling but overall it has been a disappointing season. I think we’ll all come off as better players next year,” he hoped.

