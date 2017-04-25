IPL 2017: Irfan Pathan joins Gujarat Lions as Dwayne Bravo’s replacement

Irfan Pathan will turn up for Gujarat Lions in IPL 2017. Irfan Pathan will turn up for Gujarat Lions in IPL 2017.

He went unsold at the Indian Premier League season 10 auction but Irfan Pathan will in all likelihood be part of the IPL this year. The all-rounder announced on his Twitter account that he will be joining Guajrat Lions team. In his tweet, Pathan wrote that he is looking forward to be part of wonderful unit.

Gujarat Lions are captained by Suresh Raina but are currently languishing at the second last spot in the points table. With the inclusion of Pathan, they will look to change in fortunes for the remaining part of the season.

Moments after he tweeted, the all-rounder deleted the updated from his Twitter and Instagram accounts but he has sparked the fire.

Pathan, before this season, was part of the Rising Pune Supergiant last season but was released by them before the auction.

Pathan has been part of five IPL teams before this one and it will be his sixth now. Before this, Pathan was part of Chennai Super Kings, Delhi Daredevils, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Kings XI Punjab and Pune.

So far, Pathan has played 102 matches in Indian Premier League and scored 1137 runs at an average of 21.87. In the bowling department, he has picked up 80 wickets with an economy rate of 7.81.

Gujarat have done well in patches in this IPL but have been hit by injuries. Initially, Ravindra Jadeja missed some matches while later Dwayne Bravo was ruled out of the tournament. Pathan, in all likelihood, is Bravo’s replacement.

