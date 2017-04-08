IPL 2017: IPL 2017: KXIP start season with six-wicket win over RPS

Glenn Maxwell smashed a 20-ball 44 which took his side to victory against RPS on Saturday. (Source: BCCI) Glenn Maxwell smashed a 20-ball 44 which took his side to victory against RPS on Saturday. (Source: BCCI)

In the fourth match of the IPL 2017, it was the Kings XI Punjab who came up trumps against the Rising Pune Supergiant. Indore, which was hosting only its second season of the Indian Premier League, saw some brilliant strokeplay from Glenn Maxwell who hit a quickfire 44 to take his side to victory.

Stats say 8 out of 10 games here have been won by the team batting second and this was proved true as Kings XI won the match comfortably. Punjab went into the match aiming to put up a better show this time around after the debacle of last season.

Indore is generally a difficult track to defend on and the onus was on the RPS to put enough runs on the board. However, Glenn Maxwell with his troop did not allow the RPS to get off to a flyer. RPS, who came into the game having successfully chased down 184 in their opening clash, tried to hit from the onset but their batting did not click as they kept loosing wickets at regular intervals.

Steve Smith who has been the star of the summer failed to make an impact. But thanks to a late onslaught by Ben Stokes, who smashed his first fifty, along with Manoj Tiwary (40) the scorecard a decent 163. However, it was not a competitive total.

Thought the pitch was double-paced, Punjab chased the total down despite a few hiccups at the top of the order.

The man to cause them trouble was Imran Tahir who once again has proved his mettle. But KXIP saw him out without giving too many wickets and crossed the line with ease. At the end it was skipper Glenn Maxwell go took his team across the line with a quickfire 44 of 20 balls which included four maximums and two boundaries. David Miller supported him ably at the other end with a good 30.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd