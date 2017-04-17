IPL 2017: We let the game go away right in front of our eyes, says Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli scored 28 runs against RPS. (Source: BCCI) Virat Kohli scored 28 runs against RPS. (Source: BCCI)

Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore faced yet another defeat in this edition of the Indian Premier League. This time it was at the hands of Rising Pune Supergiant. Skipper Kohli though looked disappointed after the loss and suggested that with a side with such a poor showing doesn’t deserve to win.

“If we play like this, we don’t deserve to win. The last game, we fought hard. Today we let the game go away right in front of our eyes. We have a few things to address. We can’t think we can sweep sides away at home,” said Kohli during the post-match ceremony.

The RCB skipper also reminded the situation of the IPL 2016 when they needed to win four out four matches to qualify for the play-offs and the Bangalore franchise did pull out wins in all the matches then.

“Last year, we had to win four out of four to qualify but that can’t happen every time. As professional cricketers, you’re playing for a franchise, you are playing in front of a lot of people, we can’t keep doing this. Hopefully, we can turn things around and the players can take the responsibility.”

Earlier, batting first Rising Pune Supergiant rode on Manoj Tiwary’s knock of 11-ball 27 runs to score 161 runs in allotted 20 overs. A flurry of wickets took place in the middle overs when Pune were reduced to 130/7 before Tiwary chipped in with an aggressive knock.

In reply, Bangalore had a dismal start as they lost Mandeep Singh early in the chase while other batsmen too weren’t able to capitalise on the starts they got. Shardul Thakur and Ben Stokes picked up three wickets apiece to give Pune a win by 27 runs.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd