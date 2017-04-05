IPL 2017: I would love to pick MS Dhoni’s brains, says Ben Stokes

Ben Stokes was picked up for a record Rs. 14.5 crore in the IPL auction. Ben Stokes was picked up for a record Rs. 14.5 crore in the IPL auction.

England all-rounder Ben Stokes grabbed all the headlines when he became the most expensive overseas player in the IPL history. With Rising Pune Supergiants signing him up for Rs 14.5 cr, Stokes comfortably dwarfed Kevin Pietersen, who was bought for Rs 9 crore by Delhi Daredevils in 2014. However, the price tag isn’t much of a concern for the Englishman.

In a recent interview Stokes said, “Regardless of the price tag I’ll be looking to perform as well as I can. I always look to perform with the bat and the ball and do good for my team.”

This is the first time that Stokes will be playing in the IPL and sharing his views on his debut he said, “Its a different kind of exposure. Its a high profile competition where you get to play with the best players. I will get to share dressing room with best players in the world and try to learn a lot.”

Meanwhile, the The Rising Pune Supergiant all-rounder also wants to cement his role as a finisher in the team. For this he will be talking to none other than MS Dhoni. “He is one of the best finishers in the world and it will be great to share the dressing room with him. It is a role that I get myself into and I would love to pick his brains as he has been successful in doing that.”

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd