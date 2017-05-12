IPL 2017: I want Kolkata Knight Riders to shine against Mumbai Indians at Eden Gardens, says co-owner Juhi Chawla

Kolkata Knight Riders need to win their match against Mumbai to finish at the top of the table. (Source: PTI) Kolkata Knight Riders need to win their match against Mumbai to finish at the top of the table. (Source: PTI)

Kolkata Knight Riders co-owner Juhi Chawla said her side would aim to finish in top-two in the league stage in their bid to win a third IPL title.

“We have seen four years of struggle and it was heartbreaking to see not coming to the top and struggling,” she said.

“But fortunes changed we became proud champions twice. We are now looking forward to win and finish in top two. I will be praying tomorrow as well. I strongly hope that we win the tournament this year,” the star owner said.

“Shah Rukh, Gauri Khan and their family are coming. it’s an important and last match here, we want our team to shine here. The Eden Gardens is the largest stadium in India and we have a proud team KKR here,” she added.

Looking back at their struggling phase in the first four years, Juhi said, “We had seen the lows, so we could enjoyed the high. Failure was necessary to enjoy the success.”

“We had an interesting journey that started with a bang in Bengaluru. KKR went ballistic and we thought we arrived,” she said referring to Brendon McCullum’s 158 in their inaugural match.”

Juhi also planted a sapling with KKR team members inside the Eden Gardens premises and urged the need to shun plastic.

“Last year I realised something about plastic. Islands of floating plastic in oceans. That’s the kind of pollution we have created. With this the next generation will face something more serious than atom bomb,” she said.

“We want to eliminate plastic. We have made a beginning and will have bigger plans next year. We would like to eliminate that totally to have a more eco-friendly environment.”

