IPL 2017: I think Rising Pune Supergiant will win the final, says Mohammad Azharuddin

Ahead of the finals of IPL 10 where Mumbai Indians square-off against Rising Pune Supergiants, former India skipper Mohammad Azharuddin has backed RPS to win the finals.

Speaking to India today, he said,” “I think Pune will win. The playoff they won against Mumbai will be a big confidence booster. Ben Stokes will be missed though. But the way Dhoni is playing with those 40 runs he got in the last two overs, he can help them win the final,” he predicts.

Commenting on the captaincy issue concerning Steve Smith and MS Dhoni he said,”Dhoni has always won as captain. Now he may want to win as a player. Try to prove that I can win even when I am just a player.” “Once you are not a captain, you move on. I was not in favour of his sacking. But now Smith and Dhoni have created a good rapport. They have gelled well that’s when the team has delivered”.

It may be recalled here that Azharuddin had earlier slammed Rising Pune Supergiants for sacking MS Dhoni.

“The decision and manner of execution was third-rate and disgraceful. Dhoni has been a jewel in Indian cricket, he has won almost everything in the 8-9 years of his captaincy and even though the franchise can say they run the team with their own money, shouldn’t they have seen Dhoni’s stature and credibility before first stripping him of captaincy and then not even letting Dhoni the grace? I feel angry and sad as a former cricketer,” Azharuddin told ‘Aaj Tak’.

