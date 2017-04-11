IPL 2017: I did surprise myself and played a few good shots, says AB De Villiers

After missing first two matches for Royal Challengers Bangalore, AB de Villiers replaced Chris Gayle against KXIP. (Source: Express Photo) After missing first two matches for Royal Challengers Bangalore, AB de Villiers replaced Chris Gayle against KXIP. (Source: Express Photo)

AB De Villiers is back with a bang in IPL 10 and how. Coming back from an injury lay-off De Villiers showed no signs of rustiness as he hammered nine sixes and three fours in a 46-ball 89 against the Kings XI Punjab at Indore’s Holkar Cricket Stadium.

Speaking about his innings De Villiers said, “I did surprise myself and played a few good shots” and added “It’s not like you become a bad player overnight, the rustiness is more self-doubt.”

After missing first two matches for Royal Challengers Bangalore, AB de Villiers replaced Chris Gayle. However, the West Indains was not missed as De Villiers took up the challenge and scored an unbeaten 89 to steer the home side to 148/4 in 20 overs. Looking at AB’s form Chris Gayle may well have to wait a little longer.

However, a 72 run unbeaten partnership between opener Hashim Amla and skipper Glenn Maxwell helped Kings XI Punjab maintain their place in top four in points table as they beat Virat Kohli-less Royal Challengers Bangalore by eight wickets.

Meanwhile, Bangalore lost their tournament opener against defending champions Sunrisers Hyderbad by 35 runs but they did manage to clinch their first home win of the season by defeating Delhi Daredevils by 15 runs.

It may be recalled here that AB de Villiers sustained a back injury and stepped out from the initial stages of the IPL. The South African was set to lead RCB franchise in Kohli’s absence but the right-handed batsman injured himself too during a domestic tournament prior to the start of IPL 2017.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd