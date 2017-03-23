IPL 2017: How and where to buy tickets for IPL 10

The tickets are available to be bought from Book My Show, Eventsnow and Ticketgenie. (Source: File) The tickets are available to be bought from Book My Show, Eventsnow and Ticketgenie. (Source: File)

The clock is ticking and the IPL fever has already begun. There are IPL flashback stories circulating on the web, videos and highlights with the broadcast partner and discussions well underway as the cash-rich league approaches its commencement. The tenth edition of the Indian Premier League begins on April 5 with the final to be played on May 21. This gives fans in multiple cities across the country a chance to watch stars from around the globe ply their trade in the smash-and-grab format of the IPL.

The tickets are available to be bought from Book My Show, Eventsnow and Ticketgenie. Away from these central channels for buying tickets, Mumbai Indians are making tickets available using partner JioMoney (already begun on March 16). The first match of the season sees defending champions Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) take on Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Hyderabad. Ticket prices start from Rs 800 to Rs 4000 depending on the venue and the game in question.

Matches will be held at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium (Bangalore), Feroz Shah Kotla (Delhi), Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium (Hyderabad), Green Park (Kanpur), Eden Gardens (Kolkata), IS Bindra Stadium (Mohali), Wankhede Stadium (Mumbai), Maharashtra Cricket Association International Stadium (Pune) and Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium (Rajkot). That leaves the likes of Dharamsala out of reckoning as Kanpur comes into the picture for the first time.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd