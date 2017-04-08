IPL 2017 Highlights, Gujarat Lions vs Kolkata Knight Riders Match 3: Kolkata beat Gujarat by 10 wickets

Kolkata Knight Riders won by 10 wickets against Gujarat Lions. (Source: BCCI) Kolkata Knight Riders won by 10 wickets against Gujarat Lions. (Source: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan-owned Kolkata Knight Riders began their IPL 2017 journey with authority when they thumped Gujarat Lions by 10 wickets in Rajkot. Chasing a stiff total of 184 runs, KKR side never saw any loss of wickets as opener Chris Lynn smashed an unbeaten 93 while skipper Gautam Gambhir notched up 76* during the course.

Earlier, after winning the toss Kolkata franchise asked Gujarat Lions to bat first. Openers Jason Roy and Brendon McCullum failed to give a solid start to their team as Roy was undone by Piyush Chawla for 14 while McCullum was trapped in front of the wickets by Chinaman Kuldeep Yadav. Later Suresh Raina and Dinesh Karthik chipped in with a stand of 87 runs for the fourth wicket. Raina smashed another IPL half century and stayed on the crease till the last ball to score a 51-ball 68.

The strike rate didn’t really compliment the stroke-making that Raina has. Karthik on the other side looked pretty solid with his plans as he took on the KKR bowlers with ease scoring 47 runs in 25 balls. Later in the last over Trent Boult removed the wicket-keeper batsman when Surya Kumar Yadav held on to a good catch in the deep.

For Kolkata Knight Riders, it was Kuldeep Yadav who bagged two Gujarat wickets while Boult and Chawla scalped a batsman apiece.

Gujarat will next play defending champions Sunrisers Hyderabad while Kolkata will be up against Mumbai Indians. Both the the matches are scheduled to take play on Sunday in Hyderabad and Mumbai respectively. SRH have already registered a win in their first match while Mumbai Indians still need to open their account in this season. The video of the highlights from the encounter between Gujarat Lions and Kolkata Knight Riders are available on hotstar and iplt20.com.

