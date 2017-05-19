IPL 2017: Here’s how KKR prepared for Qualifier 2 against MI, watch video

KKR will play Mumbai Indians in the second qualifier of IPL 2017. KKR will play Mumbai Indians in the second qualifier of IPL 2017.

Kolkata Knight Riders on Wednesday night made to the second qualifier of the tenth edition of Indian Premier League when they defeated defending champions Sunrisers Hyderabad by 7 wickets in a rain-affected match in Bangalore. Gautam Gambhir and his troops will now take on Mumbai Indians in the second qualifier and the winner of this match will book a place in IPL 2017 finals and face Rising Pune Supergiant.

Here’s a look at how Gambhir-led unit prepared for the much-awaited clash between two-time Indian Premier League champions.

The Kolkata Knight Riders players were seen chilling in the swimming after they grabbed a good win on Wednesday night over Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Gautam Gambhir-led side finished at number four in the points table while Mumbai were the table topper in this edition of the cash-rich league.

Kolkata Knight Riders then faced Sunrisers Hyderabad in the eliminator and restricted them to a total of 128/7 in 20 overs. Apart from Coulter-Nile’s superb comeback (3/20) in the side, KKR’s decision of selecting Piyush Chawla in the XI over Kuldeep Yadav proved fruitful for them. Chawla cleaned up David Warner just when he was looking to get into the groove. A heavy rain shower at the Chinnaswamy stadium saw the KKR’s target reduced to 48 runs in 6 overs after D/L method came into play.

KKR lost three wickets at the score of 12 on the board before skipper Gambhir chipped in with a sensible knock of unbeaten 32. The left-handed batsman not only remained not out in the innings but also guided his side to a win over defending champions.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd