Latest News

IPL 2017: Harsha Bhogle makes a return to Indian Premier League

Speculations were rife regarding Harsha Bhogle's commentary and that he will soon be back in the commentary box.

By: Express Web Desk | Published:April 5, 2017 4:39 pm
Harsha Bhogle, Harsha Bhogle commentary, Harsha Bhogle commentator, MS Dhoni, Amitabah Bachchan, sports news, sports, cricket news, Cricket, Indian Express Harsha Bhogle will make a come back in the commentary box in IPL 10.

In what will be a good news for cricket fans across the country, one of game’s most loved voice and a popular man behind the camera, Harsha Bhogle, is finally make a return to the sets of IPL. Harsha Bhogle will be analyzing and commentating on the game in Hindi during the tournament.

The news was shared by Harsha himself as he wrote a message on twitter saying, “Mujhe batate hui badi prasannata ho rahi hai ke is saal main #IPL2017 me SET Max par Hindi samalochak ke roop mein aapse baatchit karoonga”.

Speculations were rife regarding Harsha’s inclusion as a commentator in IPL 10 and that he will soon be back in the comm box, despite not being part of Board of Control for Cricket in India’s ‘elite’ list of commentators for the Indian Premier League.

However, the BCCI revealed the elite panel of commentators who will be commentating during the 10th edition of the IPL and his name did not feature in that list. As many as 20 commentators will be lending their voice to the action.
The list includes Sanjay Manjrekar, Scott Styris, Ravi Shastri, Pommie Mbangwa, Sunil Gavaskar, Simon Doull, L Siva, Anjum Chopra, D Morrison, Isa Guha, Michael Hussey, Lisa Sthalekar, Matthew Hayden, Melanie Jones, Micheal Clarke, Murali Kartik, Brett Lee, Kevin Pietersen, Brendon Julien and Daren Ganga.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd

Best of Express

30th march will be remembered as world apology day 

IPL Fixtures

TODAY

1st T20

08:00 PM (IST) April 5, 2017 .

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

2nd T20

08:00 PM (IST) April 6, 2017 .

Rising Pune Supergiant vs Mumbai Indians

Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune

3rd T20

08:00 PM (IST) April 7, 2017 .

Gujarat Lions vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot

4th T20

04:00 PM (IST) April 8, 2017 .

Kings XI Punjab vs Rising Pune Supergiant

Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore

5th T20

08:00 PM (IST) April 8, 2017 .

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Daredevils

M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru