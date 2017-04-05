IPL 2017: Harsha Bhogle makes a return to Indian Premier League

Harsha Bhogle will make a come back in the commentary box in IPL 10. Harsha Bhogle will make a come back in the commentary box in IPL 10.

In what will be a good news for cricket fans across the country, one of game’s most loved voice and a popular man behind the camera, Harsha Bhogle, is finally make a return to the sets of IPL. Harsha Bhogle will be analyzing and commentating on the game in Hindi during the tournament.

The news was shared by Harsha himself as he wrote a message on twitter saying, “Mujhe batate hui badi prasannata ho rahi hai ke is saal main #IPL2017 me SET Max par Hindi samalochak ke roop mein aapse baatchit karoonga”.

Mujhe batate hui badi prasannata ho rahi hai ke is saal main #IPL2017 me SET Max par Hindi samalochak ke roop mein aapse baatchit karoonga — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) 5 April 2017

Speculations were rife regarding Harsha’s inclusion as a commentator in IPL 10 and that he will soon be back in the comm box, despite not being part of Board of Control for Cricket in India’s ‘elite’ list of commentators for the Indian Premier League.

However, the BCCI revealed the elite panel of commentators who will be commentating during the 10th edition of the IPL and his name did not feature in that list. As many as 20 commentators will be lending their voice to the action.

The list includes Sanjay Manjrekar, Scott Styris, Ravi Shastri, Pommie Mbangwa, Sunil Gavaskar, Simon Doull, L Siva, Anjum Chopra, D Morrison, Isa Guha, Michael Hussey, Lisa Sthalekar, Matthew Hayden, Melanie Jones, Micheal Clarke, Murali Kartik, Brett Lee, Kevin Pietersen, Brendon Julien and Daren Ganga.

