Latest News
  • IPL 2017: Harsh Goenka gets trolled again on Twitter after omitting MS Dhoni from his ‘heroes’ list

IPL 2017: Harsh Goenka gets trolled again on Twitter after omitting MS Dhoni from his ‘heroes’ list

Harsha Goenka was once trolled on Twitter after he didn't mention MS Dhoni in his tweet of finding 'new heroes' in every game.

By: Express Web Desk | Published:May 4, 2017 4:17 pm
Harsh Goenka, Harsh Goenka news, Harsh Goenka trolled, Harsh Goenka Twitter, Harsh Goenka tweet, MS Dhoni, Dhoni batting, sports news, sports, cricket news, Cricket, Indian Express MS Dhoni scored 61* against Sunrisers Hyderabad. (Source: BCCI)

Harsh Goenka, brother of Pune team owner Sanjeev Goenka, has been once again trolled on Twitter after he made a tweet about Rising Pune Supergiant’s win over Kolkata Knight Riders.(Results | Fixtures | Points Table)

Harsh took to social media and tweeted, “Great thing about #RPS – a new hero every game -Tripathi, Stokes, Smith, Tahir. Peaking at the right time.”

 

But soon he was bashed by the supporters on his Twitter handle for not including MS Dhoni’s name in the post.

 

 

 

 

Earlier, Pune registered a win over Kolkata Knight Riders by 4 wickets where opener Rahul Tripathi scored a 52-ball 93 while in the previous game against Gujarat Lions, it was Ben Stokes who smashed a match-winning hundred against them.

Though, MS Dhoni has been a bit out of touch in this competition but played a massive role in the win against Sunrisers Hyderabad where they needed 47 in the last three and Dhoni finished the match for his side.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
  1. No Comments.

Best of Express

I think it wasn’t a great start by our bowlers and obviously we didn’t pick much wickets in the middle overs 

IPL Fixtures

TODAY

42nd T20

08:00 PM (IST) May 4, 2017 .

Delhi Daredevils vs Gujarat Lions

Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi

43rd T20

08:00 PM (IST) May 5, 2017 .

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kings XI Punjab

M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

44th T20

04:00 PM (IST) May 6, 2017 .

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rising Pune Supergiant

Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

45th T20

08:00 PM (IST) May 6, 2017 .

Delhi Daredevils vs Mumbai Indians

Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi

46th T20

04:00 PM (IST) May 7, 2017 .

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders

M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru