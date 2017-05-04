IPL 2017: Harsh Goenka gets trolled again on Twitter after omitting MS Dhoni from his ‘heroes’ list

MS Dhoni scored 61* against Sunrisers Hyderabad. (Source: BCCI) MS Dhoni scored 61* against Sunrisers Hyderabad. (Source: BCCI)

Harsh Goenka, brother of Pune team owner Sanjeev Goenka, has been once again trolled on Twitter after he made a tweet about Rising Pune Supergiant’s win over Kolkata Knight Riders.(Results | Fixtures | Points Table)

Harsh took to social media and tweeted, “Great thing about #RPS – a new hero every game -Tripathi, Stokes, Smith, Tahir. Peaking at the right time.”

Great thing about #RPS – a new hero every game -Tripathi, Stokes, Smith, Tahir. Peaking at the right time. — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) 3 May 2017

But soon he was bashed by the supporters on his Twitter handle for not including MS Dhoni’s name in the post.

@hvgoenka Forgot Dhoni in RPSvSRH??? Or u just can never see him? Why do hate him so much… Or even if do u shuld atleast respect him — MSDian (@LuvUMahi9) 3 May 2017

@hvgoenka

Who rescued RPS against SRH? 😬

.

.

*MS DHONI*

I guess ur mind is allergic to the name MS DHONI , right? — Kaushal Karkera (@k_kaush22) 3 May 2017

@hvgoenka What is it with you and MS Dhoni ? We need to understand. Please let us know! — Kiran CS (@kirancs23) 3 May 2017

@hvgoenka You are very conscious “Not to Use MSD’s name anywhere”. Wait n watch. He wl bring t cup for ur team & put fullstop for all n leave #CSKMSD — ViswanathanM (@viswanathanchn) 3 May 2017

Earlier, Pune registered a win over Kolkata Knight Riders by 4 wickets where opener Rahul Tripathi scored a 52-ball 93 while in the previous game against Gujarat Lions, it was Ben Stokes who smashed a match-winning hundred against them.

Though, MS Dhoni has been a bit out of touch in this competition but played a massive role in the win against Sunrisers Hyderabad where they needed 47 in the last three and Dhoni finished the match for his side.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd