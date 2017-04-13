Latest News

IPL 2017: Hardik Pandya suffers dangerous fall against Sunrisers Hyderabad; watch video

Hardik Pandya was bowling to David Warner when his right foot twisted and the right-handed medium pace bowler slipped.

Hardik Pandya finished with a figures of 22/1 in 3 overs.

The Indian team has suffered a number of blows after some of the important players got injured and were ruled out of the ongoing IPL or would join it late. A moment of stress was once again witnessed by spectators when Hardik Pandya during Mumbai Indians’ clash with Sunrisers Hyderabad fall during his run up.

Pandya was bowling to David Warner when his right foot twisted and the right-handed medium pace bowler slipped. No major injuries happened and Pandya was back in action.

Later Mumbai Indians won the match by 4 wickets. While batting first, Sunrisers Hyderabad posted a total 158/8 in 20 overs. After a good and aggressive start, Hyderabad were pushed on the back foot by the Mumbai bowlers as Jasprit Bumrah and Harbhajan Singh went through the David Warner-led team’s batting line up.

Only three Hyderabad batsmen were able to go past a double figure mark. In reply, Mumbai Indians once again rode on an aesthetic knock from youngster Nitish Rana whose sensible innings of 45 runs anchored Mumbai to go over the line and break Hyderabad’s wining streak.

Apart from Rana, Krunal Pandya’s ferocious batting in the end made Hyderabad bowlers experience a nightmare. He smashed a 20-ball 37 during the course. Rashid Khan and Bhuvneshwar Kumar were the pick of the bowlers for Sunrisers.

Rashid was once again economical with his bowling and scalped a wicket while Kumar bagged a three-for but his bowling efforts weren’t sufficient to prevent his team’s defeat at the hands of Mumbai Indians in their backyard.

