IPL 2017: Harbhajan Singh says pollution in Delhi made it ‘almost impossible to breath’

The issue of smog and pollution in Delhi seems to have raised its head again. After the Indian Premier League match between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Daredevils at Feroz Shah Kotla, Mumbai’s Harbhajan Singh, in a social media post, said that “it was almost impossible to breath” in the ground.

Harbhajan was one of the stars in Mumbai’s emphatic win over Delhi. He took three wickets as they restricted Delhi to a paltry 66 in reply to Mumbai’s 212. The win margin of 146 run is the highest ever in the IPL. But Harbhajan said that all players were suffering from bad throat due to the pollution.

Top win @mumbaiindians last night..Delhi Pollution,smog it was almost impossible to breath last night in the ground😷😷😷😷😷all players were suffering with bad throat after the game #almost choked A post shared by Harbhajan Turbanator Singh (@harbhajan3) on May 6, 2017 at 10:11pm PDT

Harbhajan further said in posts on Twitter that the “conditions were not very conducive for a match” on Saturday. “A large amount of smog made it really difficult for the players. As well as the audience to breathe. This should not be neglected and measures should be taken to reduce it in the future.”

The conditions were not very conducive for a match yesterday. A large amount of smog made it really difficult for the players (1/2) — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) 7 May 2017

as well as the audience to breathe. This should not be neglected and measures should be taken to reduce it in the future. (2/2) — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) 7 May 2017

Increasing levels of pollution has earlier snatched Delhi of cricket matches. The most recent instance was the postponement of the Ranji match between Gujarat and Bengal. The match was scheduled to take place in November 2016 but had to be moved away from Delhi due to the high levels of pollution and smog prevalent in the city.

After their win at Kotla, Mumbai Indians became the first team to qualify for the play-offs this year. They have been dominant in the league stages this season, winning nine of the 11 matches they have played thus far. They had even gone on a six -match winning streak during the course of the league stages.

