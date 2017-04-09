Latest News

IPL 2017: Harbhajan Singh, Jonty Rohodes’ daughters meet at breakfast; see pic

Harbhajan Singh's daughter Hinaya spends time with Mumbai Indians' fielding coach Jonty Rhodes' daughter India during teams'breakfast.

Harbhajan Singh, Harbhajan Singh daughter, Jonty Rhodes, Rohdes, Mumbai Indians, MI, Jonty Rhodes daughter, MI IPL, IPL 2017, IPL 10, Cricket news, Cricket, Sports news, Sports, Indian Express Harbhajan Singh took to social media and shared a photo of his daughter Hinaya having a playful moment with fielding coach Jonty Rhodes daughter Índia Rodhes. (Source: Twitter)

As the IPL season has just begun and it can be very well be said that players are jelling well off the field. Mumbai Indians’ spinner Harbhajan Singh took to social media and shared a photo of his daughter Hinaya having a playful moment with fielding coach Jonty Rhodes daughter Índia Rodhes on his Instagram account.

Harbhajan, who has been with the franchise since the inaugural season of the cash-rich league, wrote “When baby Hinaya met baby India Rodhes at the breakfast this morning.”

Indian veteran missed Mumbai’s tournament opener against Steve Smith-led side Rising Pune Supergiant.

Later, new head coach Mahela Jayawardene said that it tactical move and the team was trying some new combinations.

The 36-year old spinner has so far played 125 matches, where he has scored 783 runs and taken 119 wickets which includes one five-wicket haul.

When baby 👶 Hinaya met baby India Rodhes at the breakfast this morning ❤❤❤❤❤ @jontyrhodes8 #ipldiaries #bondingsession

A post shared by Harbhajan Turbanator Singh (@harbhajan3) on Apr 8, 2017 at 4:51am PDT

Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians next play against two time champions Kolkata Knight Riders at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Knight Riders won their tournament opener against Gujarat Lions by 10 wickets where skipper Gautam Gambhir and opener Chris Lynn concluded the task with five overs to spare. The win in Rajkot, is the biggest win by any team in the history of Indian Premier League.

