IPL 2017: Gujarat Lions beat Rising Pune Supergiants by seven wickets, twitterati reacts

Andrew Tye's hat-trick turned out to be for a winning cause as Gujarat extended Pune's winless run this season.

By: Express Web Desk | Published:April 15, 2017 12:27 am
ipl 2017, ipl 10, rps vs gl, gl vs rps, gujarat lions vs rps, gujarat lions vs rising pune supergiant, rps, rising pune supergiant, gujarat lions, anrew tye, hat-trick, suresh raina, aaron finch, cricket news, cricket, sports news, indian express Aaron Finch finished the match with two sixes off the last two balls of the eighteenth over. (Source: PTI)

Gujarat Lions recorded their first win of the season when they defeated Rising Pune Supergiant by seven wickets. On the other hand, RPS have been handed their third loss of the season and is thus without a win thus far in IPL 2017. RPS had set a total of 172 for Gujarat to chase and they achieved that total in 18 overs with Aaron Finch hitting two sixes on the trot to square things off.

Andrew Tye was the man of the match as he became the second bowler in the day to get a hat-trick. It was his first IPL match and he ended the day with five wickets.

Tye’s incredible last over included the successive wickets of Ankit Sharma, Manoj Tiwary and Shardul Thakur. He also dismissed Ben Stokes and Rahul Tripathi. Gujarat Lions’ innings got off to a flying start as openers Brendon McCullum and Dwayne Smith blazed their way to half centuries. Their opening partnership worth 94 runs and it looked like they would knock down Gujarat’s final score themselves, similar to how they lost to KKR in their first match. But that wasn’t the case when Dwayne Smith became the first to be dismissed. His wicket was quickly followed by that of McCullum. Dinesh Karthik also fell in the chase but that proved to be the last wicket of the day for RPS.

Gujarat skipper Suresh Raina and Aaron Finch then built on the start provided by the openers and saw their side over the line. This was the first victory of the season for the Gujarat Lions and the third consecutive loss for RPS.

Here are a few reactions to their victory: 

Rising Pune Supergiants are now bottom of the IPL table while the Gujarat Lions are above them at seventh.

  1. No Comments.

