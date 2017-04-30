IPL 2017: Gujarat Lions’ Andrew Tye suffers shoulder injury while fielding during match against Mumbai Indians

Andrew Tye sustained an injury to his left shoulder while trying to save a boundary off his skipper Suresh Raina’s over. (Source: IPL) Andrew Tye sustained an injury to his left shoulder while trying to save a boundary off his skipper Suresh Raina’s over. (Source: IPL)

The Gujarat Lions’ Andrew Tye had to be stretchered off the field after sustaining an injury while fielding during their recently concluded match against Mumbai Indians. Mumbai went on to win the match in dramatic fashion with the game being decided through a Super Over. (Results | Fixtures | Points Table)

Tye sustained an injury to his left shoulder while trying to save a boundary off his skipper Suresh Raina’s over. Parthiv Patel seemed to have secured the four runs with the shot. But Andrew Tye chased it down and pushed the ball back inside in a brilliant fielding effort. He looked to be in pain as soon as he made the move. The fact that Tye had to be stretchered off the field shows that the injury may not be a minor one.

No word has come yet from the Gujarat Lions camp as to how many matches, if any, Tye will be out of. He didn’t return to the field for the remainder of Saturday’s match.

Tye has been a revelation for the Gujarat Lions this season. He took a hat-trick on his IPL debut and has since remained a lethal weapon for his side with his knuckle balls.

He also played a valuable cameo for the Gujarat Lions against the Mumbai Indians with the bat. Although Mumbai won the match later on, Tye’s absence didn’t seem to affect the performance of the Lions who pulled off one of the best fielding efforts this season by any team to push the game into a super over.

Lions seemed poised to win the match when they managed to restrict Mumbai Indians for just 11 runs in the Super Over but Jasprit Bumrah ensured that they themselves managed to take just six runs in their own innings.

