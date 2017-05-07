IPL 2017: God has blessed me tremendously, he is my selector, says Darren Sammy

Darren Sammy is yet to play for Kings XI Punjab in this IPL. (Source: Express Photo) Darren Sammy is yet to play for Kings XI Punjab in this IPL. (Source: Express Photo)

Darren Sammy has no regrets for publicly criticizing the West Indies board after they won the World T20 final, which was also his last international match till date.

Sammy is still concerned for the betterment of West Indies cricket. He is always involved in various T20 leagues from all around the world.

Now, Sammy wouldn’t mind playing for the West Indies in limited overs format but unlike the early days, he won’t sulk over being missed out from the team.

“It is sad that my last international was the World T20 final. I am still available for selection in limited overs cricket but I am not going to cry over non-selection,” Sammy, who is part of Kings XI Punjab in this IPL, told PTI.

“I am still out there playing in the different leagues around the world, if selected I am available. But I am not crying over spilled milk.”

Sammy had given an emotional speech before the trophy celebrations at the Eden Gardens in the World T20 final.

“People were wondering whether we would play this tournament. We had a lot of issues, we felt disrespected by our board…I am yet to hear from them. That is very disappointing,” Sammy had said during the presentation ceremony.

His remarks led to a major dispute between him and the West Indies board, which also reprimanded him along with Dwayne Bravo. But now the West Indian all-rounder from St. Lucia says he has no regrets.

“What I said on the podium after winning the final, I said it from my heart. I said what I had to. I expected things to happen. But I don’t lose sleep over it anymore. “God has blessed me tremendously. He is my selector. So I am not worried about what is going to happen. I still do care about West Indies cricket but if I am not selected I am not going to sulk over it,” he said.

Sammy suffered an injury during the Hong Kong league match which forced him to join late in Kings XI Punjab squad, after which he went back home.

With Kings XI eyeing a playoff berth, Sammy is yet to play for the side.

“I am just waiting for my opportunity. Obviously, the coaching staff is trying to get the right combination. I also came in late from injury, so I am just waiting for my chance,” said Sammy.

Sammy in early seasons of the IPL has also been a part of Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore. He likes the atmosphere of the team mentored by Virender Sehwag.

“Every team brings a different approach. Sehwag we all know was quite a relaxed person during his days in the Indian dressing room and we have an aggressive captain in Glenn Maxwell,” Sammy said.

“It is different and it is something that I am able to adjust to. I have played enough around the world to do that. At the end of the day, it is cricket you play on the field that matters most.”

Sammy was one of the few international cricketers who went for a trip to Lahore for the Pakistan Super League final. Other players including Kevin Pietersen chose not to go due to security concerns.

Recalling the experience, Sammy said it was satisfying to play a small role in bringing cricket back to Pakistan.

