IPL 2017 GL vs MI: Jasprit Bumrah shines in Super Over, Mumbai Indians clinch thrilling win over Gujarat Lions

There could not have been a worse start to a Super Over. Jasprit Bumrah, defending 12 off it, bowled a perfect yorker to Aaron Finch but he had over-stepped and it was give a no-ball. But, he produced a better delivery and gave only a single off the free-hit. He turned a villian again when he bowled a wide off the third one. Gujarat Lions need nine runs off five balls to win the Super Over. (Results | Fixtures | Points Table)

Bumrah was not done yet. He turned the hero for the next four balls as he defend the 12 runs and help Mumbai Indians beat Gujarat in the Super Over. He bowled two slower ones, missed by Brendon McCullum, a high full-toss and gave only a single off the final ball as Guajrat managed only six runs from six balls with two being extra runs.

WATCH: Jasprit Bumrah Super Over ball-by-ball

The first Super Over of IPL 2017 was after Gujarat bowled out Mumbai for 153 in 20 overs after they had made 153 for the loss of nine wickets in 20 wickets.

With this win, Mumbai moved level at 14 points with table toppers Kolkata Knight Riders, who have better run-rate than Mumbai. Gujarat remained at fifth position with three wins in nine games.

In Mumbai’s chase, Parthiv Patel got things going with an attacking 70 but Mumbai collapsed in the second half and were bowled out. Gujarat effected as many as four run-outs in the second innings, including two in the final over, both by Ravindra Jadeja.

At one stage, Mumbai were 109 for the loss of three wickets but lost the last seven for 44 runs in six overs. After Parthiv’s wicket, Kieron Pollard hit one straight to long-on while Hardik Pandya was also caught in the deep off basil Thampi.

Thampi removed Harbhajan Singh off the fifth ball off the same over, before Irfan Pathan came up with a direct-hit from deep fine-leg to run-out Mitchell McClenaghan.

Bumrah wins Super Over, social media

Mumbai needed 11 runs off the final over, which was bowled by Pathan. Krunal Pandya hit the first ball for a six and took a single off the second. Bumrah then played it to point from where Jadeja came up with a direct-hit to run-out Bumrah at the non-striker’s end. Pandya then ran a couple to third man to bring down the equation to two off two. He could only manage a single and that left Lasith Malinga to face the final ball.

Jadeja, who was fielding at point and closer to stumps, received the ball after the Malinga push and once again hit the stumps to catch Pandya short of his crease.

Before this, Ishan Kishan played a memorable knock of 48 runs to guide a struggling Gujarat to 153 for the loss of nine wickets. Gujarat captain Suresh Raina had won the toss and elected to bat in Rajkot.

The hosts were off to a horrible start as they lost McCullum at the end of the second over. Raina fell in the fifth, Finch in the sixth and Dinesh Karthik in the ninth over.

Wickets continued to fall as Malinga, who was making his comeback alongwith Krunal Pandya, picked up regular wickets, Pandya was exceptional as he finished with three wickets for 14 runs in his four overs.

