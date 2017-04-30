IPL 2017, GL vs MI: I don’t practice yorkers like Lasith Malinga does it by keeping a shoe, says Jasprit Bumrah

Jasprit Bumrah was clinical against Gujarat as he gave 32 runs claiming two wickets in his four overs spell. Jasprit Bumrah was clinical against Gujarat as he gave 32 runs claiming two wickets in his four overs spell.

The tenth season of the IPL witnessed its first super over after some superb fielding from Gujarat Lions saw Mumbai Indians being bowled out for 153, same score as their’s. MI batting first, made 11 runs after both their wickets fell inside five balls. But the visitors managed to defend the total courtesy Jasprit Bumrah, who showed that he is one of the best death over bowlers in the world.

Bumrah was clinical as he produced one of the finest death overs in the history of the cash-rich league as the two times IPL champions edged out Suresh Raina-led side in a thrilling Super Over finish in Rajkot. “I don’t practice like how (Lasith) Malinga does it by keeping a shoe (which the Lankan ace then tries to hit with his toe-crushers’),” said Bumrah.

With Malinga not at his best, Bumrah (11) has taken the responsibility really well as he along with Mitchell McClenaghan (12) has been among the wicket-takers list.

“I practice with him on how to bowl the yorker consistently, but I always have a death bowling session whenever I practice as it’s important, because this is the time I bowl for Gujarat in domestic matches, for India and for MI. So constantly whenever I practice, I’ve a proper death bowling session,” he explained at the post match press conference.

Bumrah, who conceded only six runs as he troubled Gujarat batsmen Brendon McCullum and Aaron Finch with brilliant variations of slower deliveries, said that skipper Rohit Sharma asked him not to take extra pressure during the Super Over.

“He just told me to back my skill. ‘It’s just an over, don’t take extra pressure, be confident, be calm and try to execute our plans’. This was the first time, when I was bowling super over, there is always pressure, because you have to defend only 11 runs, but at that time you only keep a calm head and not to focus on negative things,” Bumrah added.

After Parthiv Patel’s anchoring knock of 70 runs, Mumbai were cruising in their chase of 154 but three runouts in the last seven balls saw them being bundled out for 153 off the final ball. With the win over the Lions, they levelled score with table toppers Kolkata Knight Riders, who are ahead on net run-rate.

Asked whether the Mumbai batsmen had pressed the panic button in the last over, Bumrah said, “We were not panicking. We are losing wickets quickly, usually these things happen in cricket. It was a good tight match and we are happy at the end that we were the winning side.

“We are working hard and are doing well. We have done well in previous matches. But this is cricket, someday you will click, some day you will not click. We are working hard and are looking to improve every time we play. Hopefully we will be able to do well in batting department as well.”

Mumbai Indians next host Royal Challengers Bangalore on May 1, who have been struggling as their batsmen have not clicked so far in the tournament.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd