IPL 2017 Preview: India discards in focus as Kolkata Knight Riders take on Gujarat Lions

Gujarat Lions meet Kolkata Knight Riders for their first match in Rajkot. Gujarat Lions meet Kolkata Knight Riders for their first match in Rajkot.

One of the most glamorous cricket leagues in the world, the Indian Premier League in the very beginning has witnessed a number of moments that would be cherished for a long time. From a magnificent knock from Yuvraj Singh that unfolded in Hyderabad to former Indian skipper MS Dhoni trolling Kevin Pietersen with authority in Pune, the cash-rich tournament is giving the spectators and fans some superb stuff to remember.

From Pune, the IPL now moves to Rajkot where another nail-biting and exciting encounter is expected between last season’s table-toppers Gujarat Lions and former two-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders. The two heavy-weights consist of players who can turn tables for their respective franchise sides with their individual performances and take away the match from the opponents with ease when it’s their day.

What’s under the belt

The Gujarat franchise consists of a combination of some big names from the international arena and the local players who have excelled at the domestic front. The mixture of international and domestic players provides the skipper with a wide range of options when it comes down to selecting his best XI. With a limitation of picking up only four international players, the young lads can get a genuine chance of proving their worth.

For Kolkata Knight Riders, the equation certainly changes. Their squad consists of some big players from round the globe but still the limitation of keeping four international players in the playing XI might not be a problem as skipper Gautam Gambhir would be having some Indian players in the list who have already made their name on the biggest stage.

What has changed

Nothing much has changed for Gujarat except the inclusion of bowler Basil Thampi who was bought for a price of 85lakh.

KKR on the other side earlier suffered a blow when all-rounder Andre Russell was banned from cricket for one year for a doping code violation. Later, KKR roped in Colin de Grandhomme to replace the West Indies player. Russell’s ability of hammering the bowlers to all parts of the park and picking up wickets on crucial occasions might be missed by the Gambhir-led Kolkata side and his absence from the squad has created a huge void in the line up and it would be difficult for the skipper to fill the gap.

Youngsters who can make it in the XI

Akshdeep Nath’s recent domestic performances might help him make a cut in the Gujarat side while wicket-keeper batsman Ishan Kishan has been one of the most talked about players in the recent past. The left-handed batsman might find himself in the playing XI for his stroke-making abilities.

For KKR, Ishank Jaggi emerges to be the name who can register a berth in the best XI for his franchise side.

The competition is wide open as some good, old friends will be up against each other while some new faces and youngsters would be looking for the much needed exposure to showcase their talent. Moreover, some of the Indian discards would be in focus too.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd