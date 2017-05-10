IPL 2017, GL vs DD: Suresh Raina cleaned up by Pat Cummins

Suresh Raina was cleaned up by Pat Cummins for six. (Source: BCCI) Suresh Raina was cleaned up by Pat Cummins for six. (Source: BCCI)

Gujarat Lions and Delhi Daredevils locked horns with each other in Kanpur on Wednesday. The two sides have been eliminated from the tournament and faced each other in a dead rubber. Though, these two teams might have bowed out of the contest but their players did provide the fans with some good individual performances.(Results | Fixtures | Points Table)

During the sixth over of the Gujarat Lions innings, Delhi Daredevils fast bowler Pat Cummins’ ferocious delivery went through the gates of Lions skipper Suresh Raina’s bat and dismantled the wood work behind him after his off and middle stump went for a toss.

Raina was removed for 6 by the Australian fast bowler Pat Cummins. The left-handed batsman danced down the track and tried to go inside-out to smash the ball hard only to miss it completely. The team score read 46/2 when the captain was sent back.

Later, riding on Aaron Finch’s 39-ball 69 and Dinesh Karthik’s 40 runs, Gujarat Lions piled up a total of 195/5 in 20 overs. The two right-handed batsmen complied a partnership of 92 runs during the course.

Delhi Daredevils had the most dismal start to the chase when they lost Sanju Samson for 10 runs who was cleaned up by Pradeep Sangwan after he played on to a length delivery. Next came in left-handed Rishabh Pant who smacked a boundary off the first ball but his lazy reflexes costed the Delhi batsman his wicket.

The fielding side appealed for LBW against him which was turned down by the on-field umpire but Pant was standing outside his crease and a direct hit from the fielder sent Pant back in the hut.

