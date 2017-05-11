IPL 2017, GL vs DD: Aaron Finch smashes 39-ball 69

Aaron Finch smashed 69 runs off 39 balls against Delhi Daredevils in Kanpur. (Source: BCCI) Aaron Finch smashed 69 runs off 39 balls against Delhi Daredevils in Kanpur. (Source: BCCI)

Australian batsman Aaron Finch came to rescue of his franchise side Gujarat Lions when he chipped in with a 39-ball 69 against Delhi Daredevils at Green Park in Kanpur. Though, both Gujarat Lions and Delhi Daredevils have bowed out of the tournament and the two sides are now playing for pride.(Results | Fixtures | Points Table)

In a dead rubber, Finch gave Gujarat fans something to cheer about after he took on the Delhi attack. The right-handed batsman came in at number five when Gujarat were reduced to 56/3 in the seventh over.

Finch along with wicket-keeper batsman Dinesh Karthik held onto the innings and stitched a partnership of 92 runs before Karthik was undone by Brathwaite for 40.

While Karthik had to go back in the hut, Finch continued with his hammering that included six boundaries and four maximums. Mohammad Sami later cleaned up Aaron Finch for 69 runs.

Gujarat Lions eventually piled up on a total of 195/5 in 20 overs after James Faulkner got a bottom edge at the ball went for a boundary towards fine leg.

Mohammad Sami, Pat Cummins, Amit Mishra and Brathwaite scalped a wicket apiece while Zaheer Khan emerged out to be the pick of the bowlers as far as the economy rate is concerned. He gave away 30 runs in 4 overs at an economy of 7.50 but failed to pick any wickets. Corey Anderson was the sixth bower who’s services were used during the course of the match. The left-handed bowler didn’t scalp any wickets in the two overs that he bowled and gave away 19 runs during the process.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd