IPL 2017: Gautam Gambhir stresses on importance of maintaining benchmark set by KKR

RCB were dismissed for a paltry 49 thanks to some brilliant captaincy from Gautam Gambhir and the performances of KKR’s pacers. (Source: PTI) RCB were dismissed for a paltry 49 thanks to some brilliant captaincy from Gautam Gambhir and the performances of KKR’s pacers. (Source: PTI)

Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Gautam Gambhir admitted that they may find it difficult to maintain the trend they had set with their incredible 82-run victory over RCB. KKR had managed to defend their total of 131 by dismissing RCb for 49 within 10 overs. It was the lowest total ever made by a team in the IPL

“It’s difficult to set the trend, but it’s more difficult to maintain it,” Gambhir said on the eve of KKR’s match against Rising Pune Supergiant in Pune, “We have set the trend of intensity what you want to play with. Now the biggest challenge is how we can maintain it. That was one phase, now it is up to us.”

“We have set the benchmark, now we need to maintain it. You know one game it’s easy to do but now people will be expecting us to deliver again. I hope the guys realise that and what I expect from the team and myself as well. It has to start from me,” he added.

Nathan Coulter-Nile, Chris Woakes and Colin de Grandhomme took three wickets each to bundle out the Bangalore outfit. It is telling that KKR had managed to dismiss a team that had the likes of Chris Gayle, Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers and Kedar Jadhav in their lineup. None of the Bangalore batsman could make a two-digit score. Chasing a modest target of 132, RCB’s famed batting line-up comprising the likes of Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Chris Gayle and Kedar Jadhav collapsed in no time.

“If everyone is contributing, it’s great for the team. In a T20 format, a team that has everyone chipping in is far better than ones who are dependent on one or two individuals,” Gambhir said, “If Pune is doing that, it’s great. There is more surety of the team performing than one or two individuals doing it every time,” he added.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd