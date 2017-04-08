IPL 2017: Gautam Gambhir in a spot of bother after dancing for ad shoot

Gautam Gambhir is the captain of KKR in IPL 10. (Source: Express Photo) Gautam Gambhir is the captain of KKR in IPL 10. (Source: Express Photo)

Captain of the Kolkata Knight Riders, Gautam Gambhir is in a spot of bother. Not because of his batting form but because he chose to shake a leg for one of the advertisement shoots. Gambhir is known to be as a person who does not enjoy dance and frolly; not even Shahrukh Khan or his wife Natasha succeeded in making him dance. However while shooting for an ad he was left with no choice but to do so. However, the cause of worry is that better half Natasha might be upset at the turn of events especially after being repeatedly denied for a dance or two.

In a column for Hindustan Times, Gambhir wrote, “Let me share a little story,” “I am a quintessential Punjabi who loves his butter chicken and daal. I love my Punjabi music but not those DJ kinds. But I never dance which is very un-Punjabi and akin to an Aussie cricketer who doesn’t sledge! I never ever have, not even to please my wife or erstwhile female interests. Not even Mr. Khan could make me dance at any of KKR’s IPL after-match parties,” Gambhir writes

“But then there is always a first. Yes, yours truly shook his leg and that too for a sponsor’s shoot. Yes, I did. I know my wife Natasha will kill me for this as I have turned down her demands, instructions, and even appeals to shake a leg with her. I didn’t even dance at my brother-in-law’s bachelor’s party which Natasha says “is criminal”.

“Anyways, post my debut gig, my KKR mates are out to get me. That smirk never leaves Yusuf Pathan’s face, Surya Kumar Yadav is offering me dance tips in exchange of batting tips. One other gentleman has quietly told me never to dance again. Well… So as you see, it’s never too late.”

