IPL 2017: Gautam Gambhir becomes a juggler on-field; watch video

The tenth edition of the Indian Premier League has been giving us all sorts of exciting stuff. From some swashbuckling performances with the bat to some furious bowling spells, the IPL 2017 has provided it all. On Thursday another instance of the same popped up during the clash between Kolkata Knight Riders and Kings XI Punjab.

KKR skipper Gautam Gambhir who was standing at the Extra Cover juggled the cricket ball on the final delivery of the Kings XI Punjab innings but eventually held on to the catch to dismiss Varun Aaron.

Kings XI Punjab while batting first began the proceedings well in Kolkata but lost the momentum to lose couple of wickets in a span of three balls before Wriddhiman Saha decided to go after Piyush Chawla. Saha on a number of occasions danced down the track and smashed the ball hard to send it out of the park twice.

Miller and Saha stitched a partnership of 57 runs for the fifth wicket but KKR fast bowler Umesh Yadav caused the trouble in the later stage of the innings. The right-arm fast bowler Yadav scalped three wickets in his last over to end his quota of 4 overs with a four-for. KXIP scored 170 runs in allotted 20 overs.

In reply, Kolkata surprised everyone with a new opening combination that saw Gautam Gambhir coming out to bat with Sunil Narine. The two put up a solid stand for the first wicket as the duo scored 76 runs. Narine was undone by Varun Aaron for 37 while Gambhir notched up yet another half century.

The Gambhir-led side grabbed the win against Punjab by 8 wickets when Manish Pandey hit a maximum off Marcus Stoinis and scalped 10th consecutive win while chasing at their home ground.

