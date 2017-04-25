IPL 2017: From MS Dhoni’s quirky answers to Chris Gayle’s love for Rajkot, the best social media posts from this week

Virat Kohli posted a photo on social media of him and his team mates spending time with kids. (Source: Facebook) Virat Kohli posted a photo on social media of him and his team mates spending time with kids. (Source: Facebook)

We are well into the tenth season of the Indian Premier League and the social media posts from players and the franchisees keep on coming. Last time, we showed you Ashish Nehra’s dance moves as part of a shoot for a commercial with Sunrisers Hyderabad teammates Yuvraj Singh and Shikhar Dhawan. There was also Harbhajan Singh’s reliving of his favourite childhood game, ‘Gilli-Danda.’

The highlight of this week’s list is Rising Pune Supergiant stars MS Dhoni, Ben Stokes and Ajinkya Rahane answering trivia questions. The best one has to be Ben Stokes’ answer in the end.

Another one is Royal Challengers Bangalore’s Chris Gayle’s reaction to the welcome he received when he traveled with his team to Rajkot, Gujarat. RCB were to play the Gujarat Lions.

Whether the grand welcome played a role or not, we will never know, but the Gayle-storm, which has been missing from the IPL this season, struck the Gujarat Lions in that match.

Another post including RCB stars was that of Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers and Shane Watson spending time with a few children.

Ajinkya Rahane and Ben Stokes played important roles in Rising Pune Supergiant’s victory over Mumbai Indians. Here they can be seen having some fun during a shoot.

Manan Vohra has emerged as a revelation for Kings XI Punjab. Punjab do enjoy a good team spirit, as shown here when Vohra was pranked by David Miller with some help from Marcus Stoinis.

The IPL is always a stage where players get a dose of fun in ways that may not be familiar to them due to the multinational nature of a team’s makeup and in this case, Vohra got a taste of some Australian and South African fun.

