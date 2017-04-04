IPL 2017: From AbRam to Arjun Tendulkar to Ziva, a look at IPL 10’s star kids

One of the most prominent kids to make it to the headlines was Shah Rukh Khan’s youngest son AbRam (Source: Express) One of the most prominent kids to make it to the headlines was Shah Rukh Khan’s youngest son AbRam (Source: Express)

Star kids at IPL are not a uncommon phenomenon. Every year we find them at the stadium eagerly waiting to watch their favourite cricketers lock horns against each other at the IPL. One of the most prominent kids to make it to the headlines was Shah Rukh Khan’s youngest son AbRam, who made his IPL debut during the first match of season eight. Dressed in team jersey the little little one was the star of the evening back then as he grabbed all the limelight.

At IPL 10 here is a look at some of the kids we can expect to come at the stadiums:

Ziva Dhoni

MS Dhoni with daughter dearest! (Source: Sakshi Singh Rawat/Twitter/Instagram) MS Dhoni with daughter dearest! (Source: Sakshi Singh Rawat/Twitter/Instagram)

The apple of MS Dhoni’s eye Ziva can be expected to be in the stands with her mother as her father plays for Rising Pune Supergiants.

Abram Khan

SRK is seen explaining the reason for the loss to his son. (Source: BCCI/IPL) SRK is seen explaining the reason for the loss to his son. (Source: BCCI/IPL)

Abram Khan has made his presence felt at the previous season of IPL and can be expected to cheer for KKR from the stands.

Zoravar Dhawan

Zoravar Dhawan (Source: File) Zoravar Dhawan (Source: File)

Zoravar Dhawan, son of Shikhar Dhawan too has been seen in the stands in the company of her mother and might very well cheer for his dads team(SRH) this year as well.

Arjun Tendulkar

Arjun Tendulkar has been spotted in the stands quite a few times. (Source: File) Arjun Tendulkar has been spotted in the stands quite a few times. (Source: File)

Arjun Tendulkar, son of Sachin Tendulkar, has been visitng the stands for a long time now. He is also seen practicing at the nets with some of the bowlers from Mumbai Indians and getting valuable tips.

