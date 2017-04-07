IPL 2017: For me, MS Dhoni is still the best leader, says Ajinkya Rahane

Ajinkya Rahane and MS Dhoni play for Rising Pune Supergiant in IPL. (Source: PTI) Ajinkya Rahane and MS Dhoni play for Rising Pune Supergiant in IPL. (Source: PTI)

He might have been out of the captaincy scenes but MS Dhoni is still the best leader for many cricketers. Recently, Dhoni played his first IPL game as a no-captain under Steve Smith but as usual contributed as much as he could have from behind the stumps.

Indian batting’s mainstay Ajinkya Rahane too hailed Dhoni’s efforts and suggested the he is the best leader in world cricket.

“If you have seen, he was giving the inputs to Smith”, Rahane said. “Smith has done well for Australia but for me MS Dhoni is still the best leader. This is my first game under Smith but he is learning from Dhoni as well. I was actually watching them when he was taking advices from Dhoni and he would like to take more advices from him in coming games”, he added.

Rising Pune Supergiants began their Indian Premier League campaign successfully when they thumped Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians by 7 wickets. Pune who appointed Smith as their new skipper asked Mumbai Indians to bat first and the visitors riding on English batsman Jos Buttler’s knock who took on the Pune bowling attack and hammered them to all parts of the park and Hardik Pandya’s heroics in the last over went on to register 184/8 in 20 overs.

Later, during the chase the Rising Pune batsmen never really looked in spot of bother as opener Rahane and skipper Smith chipped in with solid stand of 58 runs for the second wicket. Rahane smashed a powerful 60 runs during the course while Smith remained unbeaten at 84 to finish the game with a maximum.

