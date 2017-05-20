IPL 2017 Final, RPS vs MI: Five players to watch out for from Rising Pune Supergiant

Rising Pune Supergiant will rely on the services of a good combination of experience-youth in the IPL final. Rising Pune Supergiant will rely on the services of a good combination of experience-youth in the IPL final.

Rising Pune Supergiant have turned their fortunes around after a shaky start in the tenth season of the IPL. Under Steve Smith’s captaincy, Supergiant’s not only look good on paper but have managed to impress everyone on the field as well. With the IPL title in sight, RPS look to repeat their feat of defeating two-times IPL champions Mumbai Indians for the fourth time this season and lift their maiden title. Having a perfect combination of young and experienced players in their squad, Pune stand in between Mumbai’s hopes of winning their third IPL trophy. Pune will miss the service of their Rs. 14.50 crore buy, Ben Stokes, in the final. Also missing is the tricky spinner Imran Tahir with both players joining their national sides. Here are the five players who could play a strong role in the final on Sunday:

Rahul Tripathi

Not many had heard of Rahul Tripathi before he made his maiden appearance for the Supergiant’s. Coming from an army-background, the 26-year old batsman, struggled to find a place in Mumbai’s Ranji Trophy team. However, given the platform, Rahul has made sure that he does not let opportunity slip from his hand in the IPL. The right handed batsman is RPS’ second highest run-scorer this season with 388 runs. He might have missed out on a ton against KKR, when he fell on 93 in the group stage, but it helped garner the team management’s vote of confidence. Rahul along with Ajinkya Rahane will play an important role when the duo likely open against Mumbai at the Rajiv Gandhi stadium.

Manoj Tiwary

Manoj Tiwary, 31-year old right-hander, has provided strength in Pune’s middle order. Tiwary, who has so far managed to score 317 runs, has always stood tall for the team whenever in trouble. He has been promoted up the order when the team required him. His knock of 58 runs against Mumbai Indians in the first qualifier, steered Pune to a defendable total after their top order collapsed against Mumbai’s bowling attack. His contribution with the bat will once again be crucial when Pune take on their city-rivals for their maiden title.

MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni, is someone who does not need any introduction, however, his recent performances with the bat had led to severe criticism. Considered to be one of the best finishers in the game, Dhoni has just scored 280 runs in this season at an average of 28.00 in 14 innings. After his knock of 40 at Wankhede in the first qualifier, his team and the spectators will be expecting a similar kind of innings in the summit clash. In fact one could argue that the reason RPS are in the final, is courtesy Dhoni’s blitz at the death to give the bowlers more runs to defend.

Jaydev Unadkat

Jaydev Unadkat became the third bowler to claim a hat-trick in the tenth season of the IPL. Unadkat, who found it difficult to cement his place in playing XI for his previous teams, has not only become an integral part of Pune team but has been leading their bowling attack.

Washington Sundar

Washington Sundar has been one of the finds of the season for Rising Pune Supergiant. Coming in place of injured off-spinner R Ashwin, the 17-year old bowler has taken IPL 10 by storm. With eight wickets from 10 games and an economy of 6.61, he has showed superiority and justified the confidence displayed by the franchise.

