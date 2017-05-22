IPL 2017 Final: Rohit Sharma hails Mumbai Indians’ ‘character, grit and intelligence’ after title win

Mumbai Indians claimed the Indian Premier League title for the third time on Sunday. (Source: Mumbai Indians Twitter) Mumbai Indians claimed the Indian Premier League title for the third time on Sunday. (Source: Mumbai Indians Twitter)

Captain Rohit Sharma was proud after Mumbai Indians won the Indian Premier League 2017 title and why shouldn’t he be!

As Mumbai became the most successful IPL club and the only franchise to win three titles, it was a moment that Rohit would cherish as he too became the most successful captain in the IPL history, having won four titles, three with MI and one with Hyderabad Deccan Chargers.

The Maharashtra derby had a thrilling finish as Mumbai beat Rising Pune Supergiant by 1 run.

Rohit shared his joy on Twitter, saying that winning repeatedly doesn’t take only talent but also grit, character and intelligence. He wrote, “Winning takes talent, to repeat takes character, grit and intelligence. What a brilliant final to be part of @mipaltan #IPLfinal”

Other Mumbai players also posted on the different platforms of social media to celebrate their big day with their fans.

While Jos Buttler jumped around naked after the winning moment, Jaspreet Bumrah said that it was a privilege to play and learn from legends in the team.

Here are some tweets from what the winning team shared on their respective accounts:

Winning takes talent, to repeat takes character, grit and intelligence. What a brilliant final to be part of @mipaltan #IPLfinal — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) 22 May 2017

Fantastic way to finish 10 years.. what a great feeling.. congratulations @mipaltan thank u each and everyone. #IPLfinal #RPSvsMI pic.twitter.com/iXqgk0ArP2 — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) 21 May 2017

On word

Team effort 🙏🏻🏆🏆🏆 pic.twitter.com/r73Cs0vqsL — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) 22 May 2017

There isn’t bigger felling thn being part of a winning team…this game keeps everyone grounded ‘even the so called experts’ — parthiv patel (@parthiv9) 22 May 2017

Choosing to bat first in the Hyderabad venue, Mumbai set a target of 130 runs. But Pune failed to overtake the leaders despite giving a tough fight till the end as Mitchell Johnson restricted the opponents, claiming 3/26, including crucial Manoj Tiwary and Steve Smith wickets.

