IPL 2017 Final, MI vs RPS: Who is saying what on Twitter

Rising Pune Supergiant take on Mumbai Indians in IPL 2017 final. (Source: Twitter) Rising Pune Supergiant take on Mumbai Indians in IPL 2017 final. (Source: Twitter)

The tenth edition of the Indian Premier league is all set to take place in Hyderabad. It would be Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians who would be up against Steve Smith’s Rising Pune Supergiant.

Mumbai have previously won IPL title twice (2013 and 2015). Both their wins came under Rohit Sharma’s captaincy while Rising Pune Supergiant made their IPL debut in 2016 edition and are playing their first ever IPL final. The Mumbai franchise finished top in the points table while RPS were second.

The two sides then locked horns in the first qualifier where Mumbai faced a defeat but thumped Kolkata Knight Riders in the second qualifier to register a berth in the finals. Moreover, Mumbai have lost all their matches against Rising Pune Supergiant in this season of IPL.

MS Dhoni will be playing his seventh IPL final and this would the first instance where he won’t be leading the side.

We now take a look at how pundits and experts are gearing up for the final clash in Hyderabad.

Most days you want to chase but 6 out of 9 finals have been won by the team batting first. Don’t be surprised if team winning toss bats. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) 21 May 2017

Ready for a big night! The finals of the IPL! Who is going to take the crown @RPSupergiants or @mipaltan? 🏏 pic.twitter.com/zP2gFYuQ3h — Michael Clarke (@MClarke23) 21 May 2017

This #IPL started with 4 Indian & 4 Australian captains

Ind-Rohit, GG, Zaheer, Raina

Aus-Warner, Smith, Maxi & Watson

Final-Rohit v Smith — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) 21 May 2017

Been a special season for everyone at @RPSupergiants. Let’s cap it off with the #IPL trophy. Will need your good wishes n support! #IPLfinal pic.twitter.com/pChBV7cQbp — Manoj Tiwary (@tiwarymanoj) 21 May 2017

All the best both the teams @mipaltan @RPSupergiants. Looking forward to an exciting match tonight.#IPLfinal — Kapil Dev (@therealkapildev) 21 May 2017

