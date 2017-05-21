Latest News

IPL 2017 Final, MI vs RPS: Who is saying what on Twitter

In the final of the tenth edition of IPL, it would be Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians who will take on Steve Smith's Rising Pune Supergiant.

The tenth edition of the Indian Premier league is all set to take place in Hyderabad. It would be Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians who would be up against Steve Smith’s Rising Pune Supergiant.

Mumbai have previously won IPL title twice (2013 and 2015). Both their wins came under Rohit Sharma’s captaincy while Rising Pune Supergiant made their IPL debut in 2016 edition and are playing their first ever IPL final. The Mumbai franchise finished top in the points table while RPS were second.

The two sides then locked horns in the first qualifier where Mumbai faced a defeat but thumped Kolkata Knight Riders in the second qualifier to register a berth in the finals. Moreover, Mumbai have lost all their matches against Rising Pune Supergiant in this season of IPL.

MS Dhoni will be playing his seventh IPL final and this would the first instance where he won’t be leading the side.

We now take a look at how pundits and experts are gearing up for the final clash in Hyderabad.

 

 

 

 

