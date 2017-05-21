IPL 2017 final, MI vs RPS: We will treat this match like any other, says Mumbai coach Mahela Jayawardene

Mahela Jayawardene said that Mumbai Indians will put their best foot forward and try to win a third IPL title on Sunday. (Source: File) Mahela Jayawardene said that Mumbai Indians will put their best foot forward and try to win a third IPL title on Sunday. (Source: File)

Mumbai Indians coach Mahela Jayawardene said that the team won’t be thinking of their upcoming title clash against Rising Pune Supergiant as any different from other matches. Jayawardene, in a video uploaded by the Mumbai Indians on their Twitter handle, said that they will put their best foot forward and try to win a third IPL title on Sunday.

“We’ll prepare ourselves the way we’ve prepared throughout the season and make sure that we give ourselves the best chance to win,” said the former Sri Lanka captain, “But at the end of the day, it’s another game of cricket and that’s how we will treat it.”

"We're going to treat it like any other game!" The coach @MahelaJay cuts a calm figure ahead of the #IPLfinal #CricketMeriJaan #BELI3VE pic.twitter.com/JplSShM2JJ — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) 21 May 2017

Jayawardene also said that Mumbai will look to build on their win against Kolkata Knight Riders in the second qualifier. “It was a very good game, we had to win as we were pushed against the wall and I think the boys responded really well,” he said, “Especially with the ball we were very aggressive upfront and we created a lot of chances and took those opportunities. Making sure that they back their skills out there was important and that’s what they did. To play calm and collective in a game like that was bvery crucial for us and it will help us going forward.”

Mumbai Indians emerged from the league stages as table toppers but have been unable to get the better of Rising Pune Supergiant this season. They have met three times in the 10th edition of the IPL, twice in the league and once in the first playoff and RPS have come out as winners all three times.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd