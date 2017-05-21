IPL 2017 Final, MI vs RPS: Rahul Tripathi’s cover drive reminded me of Virender Sehwag, says Sachin Tendulkar

Complementing Rahul Tripathi Sachin said that he has a beautiful bat swing. Complementing Rahul Tripathi Sachin said that he has a beautiful bat swing.

Before the kick of the finals of IPL 10, Mumbai Indians mentor and former Indian cricketer, Sachin Tendulkar spoke about the growth of IPL and the development of youngsters in the IPL. Some of the players who have caught his eye are Rishabh Pant and Nitish Rana.

“Nitish Rana from our team has done really well. Batted brilliantly in the first half of the tournament. Have been watching Thampi and Siraj. Bumrah has been around for a while and performing consistently well. Tripathi has a beautiful bat swing and a cover drive of his the other day reminded me of Viru!”, Sachin said.

On the IPL he said, “IPL has players from all over the world participating and our youngsters have an opportunity to rub shoulders with them for good 40-50 days. It’s not just about pre-match preparations; it’s also about post-match recovery. For example, Jacques Kallis spent a lot of time in KKR, so you get to understand the South African culture.”

It may be recalled here that Sachin had spoken about the growth of IPL earlier as well where he said,“I never thought it would become so big,” he said, “The first year the concept (of IPL) was new to us. But the way it has taken off is just remarkable.”

Sachin said that the reason he never the thought the IPL could become this big was because it was a “new concept” for the country when it was introduced in the first season. “This club culture in India didn’t exist. Now if we look back at the last 10 years, people are starting to connecting to their clubs and they are backing their players and recognising individuals.”

Sachin also went on to praise the IPL for making cricket a more family friendly sport. “What it has done is, you see that families have started attending (matches). It is not about few male friends getting together but even the wives, the grandmothers are taking interest. That is what IPL is all about.”

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd