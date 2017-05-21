IPL 2017 Final, MI vs RPS: Mumbai stage batting collapse in all important final

At one stage Mumbai Indians was tottering at 79/7. (Source: IPL) At one stage Mumbai Indians was tottering at 79/7. (Source: IPL)

Mumbai Indians drew first blood in the final of IPL when they won the toss and opted to bat first on a slow Hyderabad wicket. But that was all that Mumbai could achieve because from thereon it was a dramatic batting collapse that saw Mumbai Indians tottering at 79/7 at one stage.

This IPL has been all about Indian youngsters & their rise to big occasions and Jaydev Unadkat and Washington Sundar were a testament of that courtesy of the start they have given to RPS. Unadkat again started off on a dream note as he scalped Parthiv and Simmons in the same over leaving Mumbai at 8/2. While Washington Sundar slipped in two overs of off-spin for just six runs.

After this Rohit Sharma and Ambati Rayudu put together a few runs before a brilliant run-out by Steve Smith sent Rayudu back in the hut. Later on, Sharma was caught at the deep mid-wicket which was a big blow to MI as the scoreboard read 56/4.

Kieron Pollard came in next and looked full of intent but he too was dismissed leaving Mumbai reeling at 65 for 5 in 11 overs. Soon MI lost another wicket and they were 79/7 when Krunal and Johnson got together and added 50 for the eighth wicket. However, a surge at the end saw Mumbai hit 48 runs in the last 5 overs.

At the end, Mumbai’s scorecard read 129/8. This is the second lowest IPL finals score after the (now defunct) Chennai Super Kings scored 125/9 against Mumbai Indians at Kolkata in 2013.

