IPL 2017 final, MI vs RPS: MS Dhoni has one more chance to prove he is one of the most successful players in the last decade, says Stephen Fleming

Ms Dhoni was removed as the skipper of Rising Pune Supergiant in this edition of the IPL. (Source: PTI) Ms Dhoni was removed as the skipper of Rising Pune Supergiant in this edition of the IPL. (Source: PTI)

Ahead of the all important finals against Mumbai Indians, RPS coach Stephen Fleming spoke about the presence of Smith and MS Dhoni in the unit and said, “Dhoni is one of the most successful players in the last decade and he has one more chance tomorrow to prove that. Both (Smith and Dhoni) are fine leaders with their fine performances. They have been outstanding so far and have had great influence on the younger players in the team.”

“Dhoni is one of the most successful players in the last decade to have played. Another opportunity to win the final for him,” Fleming said of Dhoni, with whom he has closely worked since the IPL’s inception in 2008.

“He is up for it, very motivated. It has been good this year, he has played some cameo roles. “He has been criticised for not doing as much, but what you have to appreciate is how good he was when he was doing it time and time again.”, he added.

Stephen Fleming also stated that the finals is the right occasion for MS Dhoni to sit back and enjoy and said,” The work gets done at the start of the tournament and at the auction,” says Fleming. “If you’re lucky enough to find the right combination in time, then it pretty much rolls along itself. The finals are the ideal time where you sit back because if you’re in the finals things must’ve gone right at the start and we don’t have to start over analysing again by making changes as it might not be beneficial to the team,” he added.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd