IPL 2017 final, MI vs RPS: May the best team win, says KKR skipper Gautam Gambhir ahead of final

Gautam Gambhir said that on the day, Mumbai Indians came better prepared and were deserved winners against Kolkata Knight Riders in the second IPL Playoff played between the two sides at Bangalore. In his column for Hindustan Times, he also wrote about the difficulty in deciding whether it will be Mumbai Indians or Rising Pune Supergiant who will win the trophy this season, in the end saying, “may the best team win.”

“Mumbai were better prepared,” said the KKR skipper, “They had long-on in place for Chris Lynn keeping in mind his inclination to hit straight. There was deep midwicket lurking when I batted against leg-spinner Karn Sharma.”

He further pointed out that Mumbai “cramped both Sunil Narine and (Chris) Lynn.” “Colin de Grandhomme who’d have seen little spin back in New Zealand was dished out a googly first-up. Cross-seam deliveries, slow bouncers were well-stocked and well used. In the end, the better team won,” he said.

Gambhir also expressed admiration for Rising Pune Supergiant’s run to the final with so many of their younger players playing key roles. “They have some real sparklers in their lineup and I am quite keen to see how their opening bat Rahul Tripathi performs. While Mumbai has the experience of two finals, Pune has personnel like MS Dhoni and Steve Smith who have won crunch moments in their IPL and international careers,” said Gambhir, “For once I’d like to be politically correct and say may the best team win.”

Mumbai Indians and Rising Pune Supergiant play each other in Hyderabad in the final of the tenth edition of the Indian Premier League on Sunday. This is Pune’s first IPL final and Mumbai’s third but the former have beaten Mumbai in all their meetings this season.

