IPL 2017 Final, MI vs RPS: Jaydev Unadkat takes a ‘spectacular’ catch

Jaydev Undakat set the finals of IPL 10 alight when he took a brilliant catch to dismiss Mumbai Indians opener, Lendl Simmons. The incident happened in the third over of the first innings with Simmons and Rohit Sharma at the crease.

Unadkat came in steaming and bowled a slower delivery on the middle and leg stump. He rolled his fingers across the seam and Simmons played the shot early as the ball looped up in the air. Simmons was looking to nudge it towards the on-side, was through with the shot even before it arrived. He got a thick leading edge that popped back towards the bowler.

Unadkat was on his follow through and took a brilliant catch diving to the left and completed a fine one-handed catch. The momentum was always going across him, but he held on – even as his elbow hit the ground. This catch left on-air commentator, Mathew Hayden spellbound who described the catch as ‘spectacular’.

Rising Pune Supergiant bowler Jaydev Unadkat has been in impressive form so far this season. Jaydev Unadkat, who hails from Porbandar, became the third bowler to claim a hat-trick in the tenth season of the IPL.

The RPS pace battery has been effectively led by Jaydev Unadkat in this year’s IPL. The youngster has always lived up to the captain’s expectations. Unadkat scalped five wickets against the Sunrisers Hyderabad which also included a maiden over hat-trick – changing the course of the match in just one over. With 22 wickets, Unadkat is the second in the list of leading wicket-takers this year, only behind Bhuvneshwar Kumar (26)

