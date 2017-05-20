IPL 2017 Final, RPS vs MI: Five players to watch out for from Mumbai Indians

Mumbai Indians will once again rely on the services of their experienced players in their chase for third IPL title. Mumbai Indians will once again rely on the services of their experienced players in their chase for third IPL title.

Mumbai Indians considered to be one of the giants in the IPL, have had the reputation of being slow starters in the previous few editions. However, it hasn’t been the case for the two-times IPL champions this time around. They’ve been in incredible form and were the first team to make it into the playoffs. The Rohit Sharma-led side showed clear dominance in the tenth edition of the cash-rich league by winning 10 of their 14 league games. Mumbai are in a chase for their third IPL title, and a win over Pune can make them the only team to win the title thrice. They will miss the service of Jos Buttler, who had to leave the tournament after the league games, to join the national team. Here are the five players who could play a strong role in the final on Sunday:

Parthiv Patel

Parthiv Patel, who has donned Indian jersey in all formats, has been in phenomenal form this season and has scored 391 runs in 15 matches at a strike rate of 136.23. The 32-year old wicketkeeper-batsman along with Lendl Simmons will pose a strong threat to Rising Pune Supergiant at the opening slot when the two teams clash in the final on Sunday. Having depth in batting lineup and seeing the form Parthiv has been, Mumbai can play spoilsport in Pune’s hopes of winning their maiden IPL title. The left-handed batsman has been part of six IPL franchises so far — Chennai Super Kings, Kochi Tuskers Kerala, Deccan Charges, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai indians — most representations by any player in IPL history.

Rohit Sharma

Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma has been with the franchise since 2011 and been magnificent with the bat. Rohit, who generally opens for India in ODIs, has batted at no. 4 position this season. The 30-year old batsman, came into the IPL after a long layoff due to an injury and has scored 309 runs in the current edition and by doing so become the second batsman after Suresh Raina to have scored 300 plus runs in all ten editions of IPL. In case any mishap in the top order, Rohit still possesses a deep threat to Rising Pune Supergiant for his ability to hit big and play long innings.

Kieron Pollard

Kieron Pollard has been an integral part of the Mumbai Indians squad ever since making his IPL debut in 2010. The Trinidadian cricketer, known for his aggressive batting, has been Mumbai’s strength in the middle order and has been exceptional in the field too. The right-handed has scored 378 runs in the on-going season and has played some match winning knocks for the franchise. His contribution in the middle will be very vital for the two-times IPL champions.

Jasprit Bumrah

From making his IPL debut in 2013 to keeping Mumbai Indians’ hopes alive for their third IPL title, Jasprit Bumrah has not only evolved as a cricketer but has also transformed himself into a wicket-taking bowler. Considered to be one of the best death overs bowlers in the current era, Bumrah showed his brilliance with the new ball, when captain Rohit Sharma asked him to bowl in the Super Over against Kolkata Knight Riders. Over a period of time, he has showed everyone that he is one of the coolest minds when it comes to bowling under pressure.

Karn Sharma

From being a replacement to being the main man, Karn Sharma has justified his selection in Mumbai Indians’ playing XI over veteran spinner Harbhajan Singh. He has made sure that he makes full use of the platform given to him in this season of IPL. In the process the 29-year old bowler showed why he was once picked ahead of Ravichandran Ashiwn as he brought up his best T20 performance against Kolkata Knight Riders in the second qualifier, when he finished with figures of 4/16. In just eight appearances, Karn has claimed 13 wickets.

