IPL 2017 Explained: Battle for top-four spots in points table

Delhi Daredevils need to win all their remaining matches to qualify for play-offs. (Source: BCCI) Delhi Daredevils need to win all their remaining matches to qualify for play-offs. (Source: BCCI)

With the play-off picture becoming clearer with each passing day in the 10th edition of Indian Premier League, two teams are sure to miss out on places in the knockout phase. Last season’s table toppers Gujarat Lions and second placed Royal Challengers, who were also the runners-up, have been knocked out. Now, six teams are fighting for four spots. (Results | Fixtures | Points Table)

Mumbai Indians have made it to the playoffs by winning eight of their 10 matches. They have 16 points and it is highly unlikely for other teams to win all their remaining matches. Kolkata Knight Riders, who have won seven of their 11 matches, can be the second team to qualify as they are second in table. They still need to win one match to confirm their place.

The battle for remaining two spots is a four-way battle with Rising Pune Supergiant, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Kings XI Punjab and Delhi Daredevils fighting it amongst themselves to make it to the next round.

Pune are currently third but Hyderabad are just a point behind at fourth. Both have played 11 matches and Pune need only one more win to qualify while Hyderabad need two more.

If Kings XI, who have played only nine games, win four of their remaining five games, then they will earn a playoff spot. Delhi, who have been in some tremendous form lately, need to win all their remaining matches to make it to the next round as they have eight points from 10 matches.

The net run-rate should not be an issue for any team unless Kings XI and Delhi end up on same points.

