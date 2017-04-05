IPL 2017: Exclusive player emojis add excitement to IPL 10 flavour

As of now there are as many 30 player emojis for fans to choose from. (Source: Twitter) As of now there are as many 30 player emojis for fans to choose from. (Source: Twitter)

In a first of its kind the IPL has introduced player emojis. Now fans can enjoy this visual treat for the first time as special Twitter emojis for IPL’s biggest superstars grab all the attention. So go on, Tweet to unlock your favourite player’s emoji. As of now there are as many 30 player emojis.

The IPL is set to start from Wednesday as Sun Risers Hyderabad take on Royal Challengers Bangalore.

FAN ALERT: A first for #Cricket. Special @Twitter emojis for #IPL‘s biggest superstars. Go on, Tweet to unlock your favourite player’s emoji pic.twitter.com/HUbz9hQbYZ — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) 5 April 2017

Tweeting an IPL player emoji is simple. Fans can just Tweet using the designated player hashtag (i.e. #ViratKohli for Virat Kohli) and an emoji version of that player will automatically appear after the hashtag within the Tweet.

Tweets with these player emoji related hashtags will also count towards the daily IPL player Twitter battle showcased during the live broadcast of the game. There will also be an exclusive emoji for the 10th season when fans Tweet with #IPL.

“The IPL has always been for the fans, with the fans, by the fans. From the Twitter Mirror to the IPL #calendar, IPL timeline to real-time videos, we have innovated every season to bring the IPL closer to our fans in partnership with Twitter. These special player Twitter emojis are a celebration of our superstars who light up the league and the love we have received from fans on Twitter. We would like to dedicate this launch to them and can’t wait to see the conversation that unfolds this season,” said Mr. Rahul Johri, CEO, BCCI.

According to Aneesh Madani, Head of Sports Partnerships, India and South East Asia, Twitter, “Twitter is the best place to see what’s happening in your world right now, and we are the live connection to cricket’s culture. Over the last decade, there have been over 84 million tweets related to the IPL and the league has been one of our most innovative global sports partners. We are thrilled to launch these special Twitter emojis with IPL for the historic tenth season.”

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd