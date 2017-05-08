IPL 2017: Everybody who plays T20 has to find a way to maximise each ball, says Hashim Amla

Hashim Amla scored a 104 off just 60 balls against Gujarat Lions on Sunday. (Source: PTI) Hashim Amla scored a 104 off just 60 balls against Gujarat Lions on Sunday. (Source: PTI)

Kings XI Punjab opener Hashim Amla acknowledged that they were not at their best against Gujarat Lions and said that cricketers can find success in T20 without looking agricultural.

Amla scored a century against sixth placed Gujarat Lions on Sunday but it was a lost cause. KXIP were defeated by 6 wickets after Player of the Match Dwayne Smith’s stellar performance.

Amla, who scored his second century this season, stuck to traditional shots to reach the mark. He feels that anybody playing T20 cricket needs to find their way to maximize each ball they face.

He said, “Everybody who plays T20 cricket has to find a way of how to maximise each ball they face. You will find many examples of better cricketers who have been successful in T20 cricket without necessarily looking agricultural, as they say. They have played good cricketing shots and managed to get runs.”

He said that headlines are made every time an unknown batsman scores big in the competition. “So, I think over the ten years of IPL and T20 cricket around the world, I know it comes up every time someone who has got his runs who is not known or is not a massive six hitter. But this has been happening for many years now. I think guys are becoming a lot more accommodating for players like that,” Amla said.

Giving credit to the opposite team, he said that Gujarat played positively to end up winning the match. “Obviously, it is very disappointing to lose, target of 190 was a pretty decent score. But you’ve got to give credit to Gujarat, in the way they came out and they played so positively and managed to kind of negate whatever advantage we had earlier on,” said Amla, who has triple hundred next to his name.

The South African player also spoke about his side’s unimpressive fielding. He felt that they were not at their best in the game. “Dropped catches are part of game, it’s going to happen now and then. Before this game, we have done exceptionally well on the field and had great fielding efforts throughout the campaign. But this is one game when we haven’t been at our best and that happens.

However he said that even though the result did not go in their favour, the fielders have proven their worth and are hence allowed to drop a catch or two.

“Guys who drop catches, you know how brilliant fielders they are, so it’s only natural that they are allowed to drop couple here and there. But I said it’s part of the game. Unfortunately in this game, it (the result) didn’t go in our favour,” he said.

“We know any team that is going to be successful has to be consistent. I like to think that our bowlers have done exceptional job at times, but you’ve got to get credit to Gujarat. Defending here in Mohali is very difficult, it’s a big field, the wicket was playing pretty good. I will not be too critical about our bowling unit, I like to acknowledge Gujarat’s fine batting display to get to a good score,” Amla praised the Lions.

He said that the only way of Punjab making it to the final four is causing upsets and winning the remianing games. “We were not at our best against Gujarat. It’s just about finding consistency. We are still in the competition, which is a wonderful thing. If we manage to win the remaining of our games, cause some upsets here and there, then we get to reach the final four,” Amla said.

“We watched that innings in the change room before we went out to play. It was great to see those guys bat like that. Every ball seemed like either four or a six, which is quite entertaining. In T20 cricket, that’s what happens. There are certain things when you play attacking cricket, you end up with some brilliant performances like these two guys (Narine and Lynn)”.

