Latest News

IPL 2017: Dwayne Bravo all but ruled out of the tournament

Dwayne Bravo hasn't played a single game in this edition of Indian Premier League.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: April 23, 2017 4:04 pm
IPL 2017, IPL 2017 news, IPL 2017 updates, Dwayne Bravo, Dwayne Bravo injury, Dwayne Bravo bowling, Dwayne Bravo wickets, sports news, sports, cricket news, Cricket. Indian Express Dwayne Bravo is a part of Gujarat Lions. (Source: Express Photo)

Gujarat Lions’ Dwayne Bravo is unfit and he might be ruled out of the ongoing Indian Premier League and the news was confirmed by skipper Suresh Raina during the toss. No Dwayne Bravo. He’s been doing proper rehab and it might take three-four weeks, so he might be out of the tournament. So now we have to talk to the management and think about a replacement”, told Raina during the toss.

Dwayne Bravo hasn’t played a single game in this edition of IPL and it seems he won’t be a part of the cash rich league anymore.

Bravo suffered a hamstring injury in December during Big Bash League after which he went under surgery while playing for Melbourne Renegades. while making a dive to prevent a boundary which came off the bat of Michael Klinger of Perth Scorchers.

He was later taken off the field. The West Indian earlier made 23 runs off 18 balls during Melbourne’s innings where they scored 148 in 20 overs. He ended the BBL season with 201 runs which he scored at 50.25 and bagged six wickets.

The Suresh Raina-led side are facing Kings Punjab in Sunday’s first clash of the day and they are coming in the game with a win in the last game under their belt.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

First Published on: April 23, 2017 3:44 pm
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
  1. No Comments.

Best of Express

It'll be a tough ask as Mumbai Indians have been on a roll 

IPL Fixtures

TODAY

26th T20

04:00 PM (IST) April 23, 2017 .

Gujarat Lions vs Kings XI Punjab

Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot
TODAY

27th T20

08:00 PM (IST) April 23, 2017 .

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

Eden Gardens, Kolkata

28th T20

08:00 PM (IST) April 24, 2017 .

Mumbai Indians vs Rising Pune Supergiant

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

29th T20

08:00 PM (IST) April 25, 2017 .

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

30th T20

08:00 PM (IST) April 26, 2017 .

Rising Pune Supergiant vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune