IPL 2017: Dominant Sunrisers Hyderabad blow away Kings XI Punjab

Surisers Hyderabad ride on top order and Rashid Khan to hand Kings XI Punjab 26-run defeat despite Shaun Marsh's 50-ball 84.

By: Express Web Desk | Mohali | Updated: April 29, 2017 12:30 am
ipl 2017, ipl 10, ipl, kxip vs srh, srh vs kxip, punjab vs hyderabad, hyderabad vs punjab, warner, marsh, cricket news, cricket, ipl news, indian express David Warner and Shikhar Dhawan shared a 107-run opening stand for Sunrisers Hyderabad. (Source: BCCI)

Shaun Marsh continued his lone battle. He tried to rotate the strike, hit boundaries and take his team to victory in Mohali. But in the end, his 50-ball 84 was enough to help Kings XI Punjab chase down the 208-run total set by Sunrisers Hyderabad in the first Indian Premier League match played in the north Indian city.

Hyderabad showed intent right from the start of the match and their batsmen were to be applauded for it. Attacking half-centuries from captain David Warner, Shikhar Dhawan and Kane Williamson took the team total past 200 and finally at 207 for the loss of three wickets.

In response, Punjab never took off after the early onslaught of Martin Guptill, who had replaced Hashim Amla for this match. Their only bright spot was Marsh who kept them in the game single-handedly but once he fell, KXIP were short of pinch hitters and finishers for such a big total.

It all began with a 107-run stand between Hyderabad openers Dhawan and Warner, who picked up some quick runs in the early overs and scored at a rate around 10 runs per over. Dhawan was picking his spots on the leg side while Warner was equally destructive, especially to Axar Patel.

Warner completed his half-century off 25 balls but fell two balls later when his countryman Glenn Maxwell disturbed his stumps. Dhawan, who had only one half-century before this, showed his attacking form and made 77 runs off 48 delivery before one of his pulls went straight to deep square leg.

Williamson showed just why he is regarded as one of the best playing the game currently as he scored 54 off 27 balls, the same number as Warner. He did not show the power as Warner but picked gaps and played shots with superb timing. His late burst helped Hyderabad take total over 200.

Punjab were constantly trying to catch the asking rate but with the introduction of leg-spinner Rashid Khan, they ended up consuming the balls. Eoin Morgan and Marsh were batting well but could not attack Rashid. He gave only 16 runs off his four overs and got the wicket of Morgan. The lower order for Punjab was did not have a batsman who could have stolen the game, which eventually went to SRH.

