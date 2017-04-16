Latest News

IPL 2017: Delhi Daredevils thrash Kings XI Punjab in first home game of the season

Delhi were clinical in their bowling as their bowlers never allowed the KXIP batsmen to stitch any substantial partnership.

By: PTI | New Delhi | Published:April 16, 2017 1:41 am
ipl 10, ipl 2017, delhi daredevils, kings xi punjab, dd vs kxip, delhi vs punjab, ipl news, ipl league table, cricket news, cricket, sports news, indian express Delhi Daredevils restricted KXIP to 137 for 9 to notch up their second win in three matches. (Source: PTI)

Delhi Daredevils produced an all-round show to thrash Kings XI Punjab by 51 runs in their IPL match.

Electing to bat, Delhi rode on Sam Billings (55) second IPL half-century and Corey Anderson’s (39 not out) late fireworks to post a respectable 188 for six.

The home side then restricted KXIP to 137 for 9 to notch up their second win in three matches.

Delhi were clinical in their bowling as their bowlers never allowed the KXIP batsmen to stitch any substantial partnership.

Only Axar Patel gave a semblance of fight against the Delhi bowlers with a 29-ball 44 but by the time the 15th over ended, the asking rate rose above 17 an over with just four wickets in hand.

Chasing 189 for a win, KXIP, in the end, could only score 137 for 9 with Patel out in the final ball.

For Delhi, Chris Morris grabbed three wickets for 23 runs while Shahbaz Nedeem and Pat Cummins took two wickets each. Amit Mishra and Corey Anderson got a wicket apiece.

Earlier, the hosts, after a surprise decision to bat first, enjoyed their best start of the season through Billings and Sanju Samson (19) but intermittent wickets hurt them.

Delhi were 83 for two at half-way mark after the opening pair’s 53-run stand but from overs 10 to 15, the hosts managed only 37 runs and lost the set pair of Shreyas Iyer (22) and Billings.

From there on, Chris Morris (16 off 8 balls) and Anderson took the onus to get Delhi to a fighting total, hitting some lusty hits towards the end of innings.

Morris’ cameo together with Anderson’s calculated approach negated the good work done by Punjab spinners Axar Patel (1/33) and K C Cariappa (1/23).

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

  1. No Comments.

Best of Express

Bachpan mein bahut golu-golu sa tha. Toh hume laga ki cricket khelne se bachcha fit ho jayega 

IPL Fixtures

TODAY

14th T20

04:00 PM (IST) April 15, 2017 .

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Eden Gardens, Kolkata
TODAY

15th T20

08:00 PM (IST) April 15, 2017 .

Delhi Daredevils vs Kings XI Punjab

Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi

16th T20

04:00 PM (IST) April 16, 2017 .

Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Lions

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

17th T20

08:00 PM (IST) April 16, 2017 .

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rising Pune Supergiant

M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

18th T20

04:00 PM (IST) April 17, 2017 .

Delhi Daredevils vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi